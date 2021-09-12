Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $6.64 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

