Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

