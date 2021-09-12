LDH Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 15th

LDH Growth Corp I’s (NASDAQ:LDHAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 15th. LDH Growth Corp I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LDHAU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

