Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) & Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Critical Review

Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Legato Merger alerts:

This table compares Legato Merger and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A Tenaris 9.76% 4.13% 3.41%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Legato Merger and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legato Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 2 6 5 0 2.23

Tenaris has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. Given Tenaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Legato Merger.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legato Merger and Tenaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legato Merger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tenaris $5.15 billion 2.24 -$634.42 million $0.21 92.90

Legato Merger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenaris.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Legato Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaris beats Legato Merger on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. The Other segment includes all other business activities and operating segments, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings and the sale of energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.