Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Sells $1,984,358.48 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,736,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LII stock opened at $321.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.23. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $259.62 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lennox International by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

