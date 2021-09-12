Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,901 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 266,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

LOGI stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

