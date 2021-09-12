Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Roblox by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $2,227,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,359,232 in the last ninety days.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.