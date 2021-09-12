Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,791,000 after purchasing an additional 153,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

