Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

