Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 358 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

