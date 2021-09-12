Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 710 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,411.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $120.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.38. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

