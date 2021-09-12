Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SDY stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of £375.24 million and a PE ratio of 59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.66.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In other news, insider James Bunn purchased 35,981 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.