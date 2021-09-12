Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,435,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,203. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

