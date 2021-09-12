Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. 40,329,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,685,236. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

