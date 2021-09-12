Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $57.42 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 2.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 1.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $57,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

PRF stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $161.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,114. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.34. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.31 and a 12-month high of $165.27.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.