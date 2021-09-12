Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.43. 3,640,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,203. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

