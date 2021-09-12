Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 896,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,901. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34.

