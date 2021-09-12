Liquid Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Liquid Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 9.0% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,843,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 87,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

