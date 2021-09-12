Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $117.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $93,858.92 and $117.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.42 or 1.00072597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00071395 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00076637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007334 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002199 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

