Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $151,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $209,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. On average, analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

