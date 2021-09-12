Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLX opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $17.27.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 36.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

