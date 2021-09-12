Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PNW opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

