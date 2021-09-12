Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,491 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 54,854 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

RAD stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $977.24 million, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

