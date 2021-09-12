Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC stock opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.