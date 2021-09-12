Lossless Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.69 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and $853,952.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00185534 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.01 or 0.07312618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,925.37 or 1.00069645 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.56 or 0.00977396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

