Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.33.

LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.63. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

