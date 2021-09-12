Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.