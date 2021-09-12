Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 91 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

