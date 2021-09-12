Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 438 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 136,322 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 733,727 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

