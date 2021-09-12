Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,018,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $206,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $87.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,359,232.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

