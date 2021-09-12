Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 67.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after buying an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Luxfer by 2,988.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

