Macquarie Upgrades Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) to Buy

Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Macquarie to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.81% from the stock’s previous close.

NCMGF opened at $17.49 on Friday. Newcrest Mining has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.