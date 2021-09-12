Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

M opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

