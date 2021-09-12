Madison Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,662,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,260,000 after buying an additional 506,730 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after buying an additional 179,860 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

