Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

