Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,499,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 32.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $450.24 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.09 and its 200 day moving average is $393.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

