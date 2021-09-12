Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.09. 125,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,121. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

