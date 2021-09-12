Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Mannatech has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $61,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at $343,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,140 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

