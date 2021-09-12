Mannatech, Incorporated (MTEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Mannatech has increased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.99.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
