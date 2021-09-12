Maple (MPL) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $10.00 or 0.00021729 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $320,228.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00163467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

