Marta Thoma Hall Sells 3,235 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,235 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $21,189.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marta Thoma Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Marta Thoma Hall sold 5,930 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $54,733.90.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $30.81.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 293.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

