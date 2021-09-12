Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 299,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,207,374 shares.The stock last traded at $84.85 and had previously closed at $84.03.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLB. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

