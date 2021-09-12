Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $7.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

MMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 169,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,220. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $659.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

