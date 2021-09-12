MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Purchased by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. MBIA accounts for approximately 5.1% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 1.99% of MBIA worth $11,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,944,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 844,480 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBI opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $569.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

