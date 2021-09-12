Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.60 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $33.59 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Medallia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.97. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,128,077. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medallia during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

