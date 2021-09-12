MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDVL. Lake Street Capital downgraded MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $3.40 on Thursday. MedAvail has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in MedAvail by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 292,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 62,429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

