Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) PT Raised to GBX 370 at Barclays

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

MDC opened at GBX 312.40 ($4.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.01. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96. Mediclinic International has a twelve month low of GBX 257.60 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 349 ($4.56). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.27.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

