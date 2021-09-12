Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.56. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

