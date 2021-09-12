Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

NYSE:ATR opened at $125.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

