Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total value of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,593.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,506.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,331.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $945.00 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

