Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CTT stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT).

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.